The Greensboro TED Talks by TEDxGreensboro originally scheduled for March have now been reimagined and rescheduled as a series of online sessions beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The 12 talks will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 12:30 p.m. Virtual audience members will be able to submit questions for the host and speaker and are invited to stay online after the talk to participate in a moderated discussion.

The series is free but does require pre-registration at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8515981045988/WN_wZAJq0ZYTgK7lal84aumJw

The 12 TEDxGreensboro 2020 speakers were chosen from nearly 200 proposals submitted last fall and will cover topics ranging from science and medicine to art and social contacts. The talks are meant to pique your curiosity, challenge your perceptions and introduce you to invigorating ideas.

TED is a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation whose agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design.

TEDx means that it is an independently organized TED event and this will be the eighth annual TEDxGreensboro signature event.

All sessions begin at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday Sept. 8

Chase Holleman: Why aren’t we using the most effective addiction treatments

Carlos Parks: Coming home – the difficult transition from federal prison to society

Thursday, Sept. 10

Demeanor: RAP music is FOLK music: the duality of identity

Anna Luisa Daigneault: Losing a language means losing part of humanity and history

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Amanda Sturgill: Social media helped pull us apart but it can also help seek the truth

Kevin Dorman: Transgender voice training unites the soul and sound

Thursday, Sept 17

Christine Murray: Every survivor of abuse has a story that matters

Anthony Dellinger: Saving the horseshoe crab and fighting the virus with nanoscience

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Joseph Stern: A physician’s journey to emotional agility

Nyota Gordon: Military service is not preparation for civilian life

Thursday, Sept. 24

Kevin Ortiz: Living as an undocumented individual

Andrew Smiler: What does it mean to be “man enough?”