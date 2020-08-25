The Greensboro TED Talks by TEDxGreensboro originally scheduled for March have now been reimagined and rescheduled as a series of online sessions beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The 12 talks will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 12:30 p.m. Virtual audience members will be able to submit questions for the host and speaker and are invited to stay online after the talk to participate in a moderated discussion.
The series is free but does require pre-registration at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8515981045988/WN_wZAJq0ZYTgK7lal84aumJw
The 12 TEDxGreensboro 2020 speakers were chosen from nearly 200 proposals submitted last fall and will cover topics ranging from science and medicine to art and social contacts. The talks are meant to pique your curiosity, challenge your perceptions and introduce you to invigorating ideas.
TED is a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation whose agenda is to make ideas worth spreading accessible. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design.
TEDx means that it is an independently organized TED event and this will be the eighth annual TEDxGreensboro signature event.
All sessions begin at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday Sept. 8
Chase Holleman: Why aren’t we using the most effective addiction treatments
Carlos Parks: Coming home – the difficult transition from federal prison to society
Thursday, Sept. 10
Demeanor: RAP music is FOLK music: the duality of identity
Anna Luisa Daigneault: Losing a language means losing part of humanity and history
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Amanda Sturgill: Social media helped pull us apart but it can also help seek the truth
Kevin Dorman: Transgender voice training unites the soul and sound
Thursday, Sept 17
Christine Murray: Every survivor of abuse has a story that matters
Anthony Dellinger: Saving the horseshoe crab and fighting the virus with nanoscience
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Joseph Stern: A physician’s journey to emotional agility
Nyota Gordon: Military service is not preparation for civilian life
Thursday, Sept. 24
Kevin Ortiz: Living as an undocumented individual
Andrew Smiler: What does it mean to be “man enough?”
