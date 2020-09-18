Presidential Debate Prediction
Dear Editor,
This “conspiracy theory” is going to be short and sweet, but also something of a prediction.
I believe Bunker Joe Biden will “suddenly” develop some sort of illness or injury that will prevent him from participating in the first debate and/or possibly try to allow him to participate virtually so he can have someone (living or actual teleprompter) in an attempt to make him look and sound cognizant and rational.
Or maybe they’ll try to send the puppet master and actual presidential candidate Harris out in his place as a “pinch hitter.” I put nothing past these “people.”
Alan Marshall
Alan Mitchell – In the words of Barney Fife, “You’re a nut!”
If anyone alive remembers Al Jolson, he thot he was IT. He famously said: “you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet”.
Al died while entertaining the troops during the Korean War.
That is certainly a reasonable speculation.
Trump KNEW, Trump LIED, 198,306 Americans have DIED. 3207 NC citizens in the count.
Lizzy, you are an absolute nut case. Get some help, please. Your repeated asinine assertions does not turn them into facts. You are demonstrating a profound level of stupidity.
lizzy, BLAH,BLAH,BLAH. Turn off the Communist Nazi Network (CNN) and start looking into the source of this virus and who was involved in bringing it to this fine thriving nation. I bet this lab created germ warfare device was brought here by the Communist Chinese and their buddy and YOURS… Creepy Joe Biden to interfere with the election which is always won by the incumbent when the economy is thriving as it was right up until…. yep. their coronavirus. Hmmm. Maybe you can find out for us oh mighty stat master. I know you can do it no matter how you identify yourself.
Sincerely, your Captain
Maybe so, Alan. Possibly Joe B will participate in the debate in the comforts of his basement as a ‘smart’ teleprompter automatically feeds him its responses for him to relay to Chris Wallace.
I weep for this Republic.
As do I. But I also am prepared to at least try to defend and preserve it.
No doubt the debates will be interesting if only to see how Biden holds up under Trump’s presence. A recent Microsoft News article regarding the preparation being taken by the DNC to “school” Biden and improve his focus when responding to questions provided the following statement by one of his aides:
“During a Democratic primary debate last year, for example, Biden was asked about how to help fix the legacy of slavery and he ended up veering off into an answer about record players.”
It seems Biden has a problem staying on topic and the DNC knows it.