Presidential Debate Prediction

Dear Editor,

This “conspiracy theory” is going to be short and sweet, but also something of a prediction.

I believe Bunker Joe Biden will “suddenly” develop some sort of illness or injury that will prevent him from participating in the first debate and/or possibly try to allow him to participate virtually so he can have someone (living or actual teleprompter) in an attempt to make him look and sound cognizant and rational.

Or maybe they’ll try to send the puppet master and actual presidential candidate Harris out in his place as a “pinch hitter.” I put nothing past these “people.”

Alan Marshall