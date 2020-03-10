Watch What You Think

Dear Editor,

In the current climate, we are far too quick to judge and criticize those who don’t think and believe as we do; and we seem to have lost our sense of compassion, caring and concern for others. We would all be better served to remember that we must:

Watch our thoughts; they become words

Watch our words; they become actions

Watch our actions; they become habits

Watch our habits; they become character

Watch our character; it becomes our destiny

May our thoughts be mostly good ones.

Bob Kollar