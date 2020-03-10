The Carroll Companies announced it will begin building the hotel long planned for the corner of Bellemeade and North Eugene streets, across the street from the Slugger office building now under construction, by the end of 2020 with significant changes.

According to the announcement, the new hotel will be a 12-story AC Hotel by Marriott, not a six-story Aloft Hotel as previously planned.

Roy Carroll, president and owner of the Carroll Companies, said, “Aloft is a great hotel brand. However, we and Marriott both agree that the AC by Marriott brand would be a more appropriate fit for this site. We studied the success of our first year in business at the Hyatt Place hotel (across the street from the AC by Marriott site) due to the demand from business travelers, both individuals and groups, and guests that appreciate the sleek, modern design of that hotel. For these reasons, we feel the AC by Marriott brand will be a perfect fit in the growing economy of downtown Greensboro.”

Carroll said that the AC hotel will have more than 130 rooms, meeting spaces and a bar overlooking North Eugene Street and the downtown skyline.

Carroll said, “The Aloft concept was to be six stories in height, but I want the top stories to be able to see the mountains in Virginia over Project Slugger on a clear day, so we are increasing the hotel height to 12 stories. This is going to be an awesome hotel that, in conjunction with the Hyatt Place, will give us nearly 240 hotel rooms, which will enable us to accommodate larger groups in our downtown.”

The Carroll Companies recently completed the Carroll Bellemeade development on North Eugene Street, which along with the Hyatt Place hotel includes nearly 300 apartments.

The Carroll Companies has been headquartered in Greensboro for over 30 years and has grown into a diversified real estate conglomerate specializing in land development, construction, ownership, management and media with a total estimated valuation of over $2.5 billion.

