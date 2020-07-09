Lights Out
Dear Editor,
Ladies and Gentleman, will the last sane, reasonable, level headed, thinking person in this country please fold the flag and turn out the lights on your way out.
I just saw the following headline: Cosmetic giants remove the word ‘whitening’ from products, realtor association stops using the word ‘master bedroom’
The Court of Master Sommeliers said it will stop using the title of “master sommelier” because of the racial implications.
Additionally they will be dropping the words light/lightening, fair/fairness, white/whitening. “Master” will be replaced by “primary” because they feel they can’t be sufficiently woke enough if they don’t.
Fellow conservatives, society appears to on its final revolution of circling the drain. We need to grab the plug chain and hang on tight to avoid to going down the drain with the morons, idiots, whackos and panderers.
Can anybody possibly tell me if I’m overreacting or is all this insanity really happening? Has our society really degraded to this point? Have we reached the point where radical leftists, socialist Democrats, communists, Marxists, Antifa and Antifa-like organizations, and brain-dead social justice warriors – all of whom are being backed by very powerful people both outside and inside our country who have been thinking and planning for the long term to destroy this country and rebuild it according to their desires with themselves in charge. The COVID-19 pandemic set the stage; the death of George Floyd was the match that lit the fuse leading to the explosion.
Most Americans have been complacent for so long that even with everything happening they don’t see the outrage, the call to arms like they do with the radicals. Some have stood up and said, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore”, but not enough. The mainstream media is lying by omission when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and the actual effects. And another factor that has been ignored in this self-immolation called defund/disband law enforcement is gangs like MS-13 – gangs that are very well organized and drooling over the idea of no law enforcement.
Some may call me Chicken Little, running around yelling the sky is falling. I am not Chicken Little and I’m not saying the sky is falling, but I’m beginning to think I may be seeing some fine cracks forming.
“Honest Officer, I just looked down for one second. He came out of nowhere.”
Alan Marshall
I just don’t get it. Why is it important to you to name your bedroom the “master” bedroom? Like what are the other bedrooms then? Your children live in slave quarters or something? What is the person that stays in this bedroom exactly the master of?
Are you calling to any action or just comfortably commenting your microaggressions from the security blanket of your computer screen?
Please, Alan’s “fellow conservatives”, he is right! Alan is right! Fold up your flags of old Dixie and turn out the lights. Don’t worry about the one in the attic, it hasn’t worked for you in generations.
Tommy, you obviously don’t get it and never will. Words that have been in use for centuries were never indented to be “racially derogatory”. Only the left, socialist, democrats and others who hate this country are “appalled and threatened” by this language. Maybe any of you had any education, you would see how standing for such balderdash is doing nothing to advance our country. Get a job, or find some way to help others and get off your high horse over such petty, meaningless issues.
If you’re going to be wrong, be wrong in a loud voice Mr. Pickle
Oh you get it. You just like to stir things up.
What’s the deal pickles? (Pun intended)
Why do you care what Mr. Marshall calls his bedroom, I don’t care what you call your bedroom. Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean that nobody else can like it! When liberals come to that realization this country will become less divided.
And on your left you have an example of the troglodytam habito parentibus fundamentum or troll living in his parent’s basement.
Love ya, mean it
How dare you, Tommy Pickels. I do get it. A master bedroom refers to the head of household’s room. I guess we could call it the head room but that connantation would send the “Me Too-ers” into spasms. So a guest room is now called the room where people who don’t live here sleep? How about you fold up your commie rainbow flag and buy a one-way ticket to Africa or Iran or Iraq. You know, a country where what you say IS a crime since you’re so conscious of everyone’s feelings. People who rant and rave about being black and the injustice they have endured are nothing more than instigators – racism exists only because the media says so and idiots like you show how progressive you are by pandering to those poor, poor black people. I have always looked at people as people and based my opinions of anyone on the individual – until recently. Now I look at every black person as a possible threat because of the rioting, burning, looting, and the animosity in their eyes because I’m white. So yes, I will take my AMERICAN flag and fold it because it offends someone I’m sure. I will turn out my lights. I will also keep my door locked, and keep weapons handy. You, Tommy Pickels (rug rat that you are) are not an AMERICAN, not a person of compassion and open mindedness but a true died in the wool (no offense to sheep) moron. You who hid behind a pseudonym – show your real face! Say your real name!
Some people just go out of their way to be offended.
Yes, you are overreacting. What difference does it make to anyone if the product or room has a name change??
If it makes the people using the product or room and the seller of the product and room feel better to do so, what’s it to you?? As usual, you are just trying to stir the pot of your conservative brethren. What possible difference does it make to YOU what a product or a room is called. You sir, are being ridiculous.
This is an e-mail sent to Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune after an article he published concerning a name change for the Washington Redskins. It will make you laugh at the ridiculous renaming hysteria.
Dear Mr. Page: I agree with our Native American population. I am highly jilted by the racially charged name of the Washington Redskins. One might argue that to name a professional football team after Native Americans would exalt them as fine warriors, but nay, nay. We must be careful not to offend, and in the spirit of political correctness and courtesy, we must move forward.
Let’s ditch the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians. If your shorts are in a wad because of the reference the name Redskins makes to skin color, then we need to get rid of the Cleveland Browns.
The Carolina Panthers obviously were named to keep the memory of militant Blacks from the 60’s alive. Gone. It’s offensive to us white folk.
The New York Yankees offend the Southern population. Do you see a team named for the Confederacy? No! There is no room for any reference to that tragic war that cost this country so many young men’s lives. I am also offended by the blatant references to the Catholic religion among our sports team names. Totally inappropriate to have the New Orleans Saints, the Los Angeles Angels or the San Diego Padres.
Then there are the team names that glorify criminals who raped and pillaged. We are talking about the horrible Oakland Raiders, the Minnesota Vikings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh
Pirates!
Now, let us address those teams that clearly send the wrong message to our children. The San Diego Chargers promote irresponsible fighting or even spending habits. Wrong message to our children.
The New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants promote obesity, a growing childhood epidemic. Wrong message to our children. The Cincinnati Reds promote downers/barbiturates. Wrong message to our children.
The Milwaukee Brewers. Well that goes without saying. Wrong message to our children.
So, there you go. We need to support any legislation that comes out to rectify this travesty, because the government will likely become involved with this issue, as they should. Just the kind of thing the do-nothing Congress loves.
As a die-hard Oregon State fan, my wife and I, with all of this in mind, suggest it might also make some sense to change the name of the Oregon State women’s athletic teams to something other than “the Beavers (especially when they play Southern California. Do we really want the Trojans sticking it to the Beavers???
I always love your articles and I generally agree with them. As for the Redskins name I would suggest they change the name to the “Foreskins” to better represent their community, paying tribute to the d**k heads in Washington DC.
One would think that before commenting on something as simple as the word “master” one would look up what it means. There are so many more uses of the word in the English language that the term as applied to one who owns slaves is a minor note on the list. Until the conversation takes a reasonable turn this kind of attack on a word will be ignored by most everyone. Try looking in a master dictionary and then get back to us.
Alan: The lights are already out in the minds of these idiots.
Don’t give in to the wacko’s, lunatics’ and socialists. Make sure you vote and encourage your friends to do so.