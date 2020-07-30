So Only Some Lives Matter
Dear Editor,
Black Lives Matters, the organization, are lying hypocrites who don’t give a damn about black lives. If they did, they would be in the streets of NYC and especially Chicago demanding action.
But even though black children, infants, are being shot and killed in outrageous numbers, they are not going to say squat for two reasons. One, those killings don’t fit their agenda, and two, and this is where they are exposed to be the lying hypocrites they are: The killers are not white male law enforcement. And anyone who buys into their lies is obviously an undereducated, brain-dead, zombie that is incapable of thinking for themselves.
And anyone who says, “all lives matter”, or “blue lives matter,” is viciously attacked by these people because their overlords have ordered them to. Again, they are lying hypocrites who don’t really care about black lives as proven by their lack of action on behalf of these families who have lost loved ones.
The military wing of BLM, Antifa, continues to besiege the federal courthouse in Portland. Ask yourself why. Why are they so intent on destroying this courthouse? It’s because this is their Bastogne. This is their Battle of the Bulge. They took down a police precinct and for a while had their own occupied territory. That became the basis for their momentum. We took down a local police station, now it’s time to prove our real power and take down a federal building. But they could only do it if they had a compliant local government that would not interfere. If they can take down this federal building they will have the rallying event to push things nationwide.
The (National Socialist) Democrat party is also compliant in all this. Again, without their tacit approval, none of this would have gone as far as it has. They honestly believe that if and when they come to power with the help of BLM, Antifa and the other Marxist/communist organizations they are in bed with, they will be in complete charge. Wrong! They will be the first to the guillotine.
By the way, I encourage you to look up the National Socialist Party and you will understand why I use that term when referring to the Democrat Party.
Unless things change, we, the true American people, will have to once again stand on the village green and face the hordes.
Alan Marshall
As always, Alan is right on the money! BLM officially stands of Bureau of Land Management. When I refer to BLM I mean Burn, Loot, Murder or Bugs Lives Matter. Saw a car on Holden Road this week with BLM written on the back window and on the side “Black Lives Matter to this White Woman.” I assume she lives in a neighborhood where she is fearful and therefore must tag her car to protect herself. Surely, no one is really that ignorant. And hopefully she knows writing on car windows that impedes ability to see is unlawful. Oh, wait. Unlawful is on the BLM agenda! Thank God there are enough of us who realize how anti-American, anti-social, and racist this “movement” is and will proclaim our intelligence in November.
Alan Marshall, I agree with you COMPLETELY, however, You have used words that goes back in time. Since, none of the Bozos know anything about history, I am afraid it will fall on deaf ears! Maybe, we can take them by surprise!!!
Once again Alan Marshall has hit the proverbial nail square on the head. Alan though, left out some pertinent data. Indeed, a more accurate name should be “Some Black Lives Matter.” If, however, you’re a black cop or a black baby still in the womb, your life doesn’t mean anything to these dirt bags. Further, the acronym “BLM” really means Burn Loot and Murder.
Phew, you were only talking about the organization and not the movement.
BLACK LIVES MATTER.
Red lives matter, white lives matter, blue lives matter, black lives matter, brown lives matter, yellow lives matter, unborn lives matter, ALL LIVES MATTER.
Someone came up with what supposed to be a counter to the All Lives Matter theme. “All lives won’t matter until black lives matter. This is a racist comment. It’s racist because it’s saying one race is worth more then any other.
My favorite part: “anyone who buys into their lies is obviously an undereducated, brain-dead, zombie that is incapable of thinking for themselves”
In other words, agree with Alan’s thinking and don’t think any other way or your viewpoint isn’t valid and you are just following the beliefs that someone (other than Alan) told you to believe.
It’s obvious enough to anyone who hasn’t already decided that good is evil and evil is good, that up is down and down is up, or that thugs should have more rights than black children in the ‘hood.
Nice try, but you really should read it carefully and engage brain before opening mouth.
What I’m saying is there are people (on both sides) who don’t research, explore, compare, or reason. They simply blindly accept whatever anyone tells them and act on it based on what that person(s) tell them.
I totally agree with every thing you said.
If youse guys would carry a packet of self-sticking capital letters of the letter A
and afix it between the letter L and M to every place BLM is painted
it would alter the message.
B L M becomes B L A M!
This should be sent to the “News”and Record for all their liberal audience to read. You are spot on.
If George Floyd had been gunned down by another black thug, we probably would never have heard his name. Black lives matter, but mostly to whites, and certainly not to BLM (Burn, Loot and Murder).
In reference to Mr. Alan Marshall’s letter to the editor, I completely agree with his comments. He nailed it absolutely on point in reference to the BLM movement and Antifa. I also believe that these two organizations do somewhat (very loosely) work together. They are gaining political power from the left wing of the Democratic Party and additional support from the local Democratic Politicians and Party. They are well financed, and encourage the participants in the rioting to loot everything they can and they also pay the rioters, especially the leaders, to be destructive and work to disrupting the lives and businesses of the area. The truth about these organizations must be made public (The History and the Bios) about the founders is easily read on line. But the people that they encourage to do the rioting, do not have the Computer skills to read the info, nor look for the info about the leaders. The Truth about the organizations is available to the public, if only they would look it up and read it!
Alan, you are so correct. BLM and Antifa should be labelled as terrorist organizations. These organizations will stop short of nothing to reach their goals. Federal courthouses must be protected at all cost. The buildings do not just hold court, they are the location of all types of federal offices where many dedicated citizens work to make this country great. When anarchists are trying to burn down or take over these buildings, they cannot be classified as “peaceful protesters”. Look at the way they are dressed. Peaceful protesters don’t wear wartime protective gear. The time for multiple arrests and convictions of these thugs has long past. Like the bumper stickers we see around town: “When they start lootin’ it’s time for shootin’
Alan, excellent post. Kuddos to the rest of you. Your comments tell me you are not sheep. Let’s remember that Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a Marxist organization and, unfortunately, is conning people out there who believe that they are helping black lives when they go to their website and donate money. That money actually goes to the Democrat Party. What a scam! Black lives matter, blue lives matter and all lives matter. The radical left Democrat party, including BLM and Antifa, is anti-American and pro-Chinese. They will stop at nothing to gain power: voter fraud, riot, burn, loot, destroy, kill. We have a serious problem in America my fellow citizens. The 2020 Election is the most important election of my lifetime and yours. #Jobs!! Not Mobs!
I think there is a difference between the movement and the radical leftist‘s that have hijacked it.
The movement is by well-intentioned folks who feel empowered to make a difference – good for them, that is American!!
The other part is a narrative that is not aligned with BLM or anything else American – and it’s ruining the image of the movement and our progress.
We’ve burned witches, we’ve displaced native people, we have not always been nice but we have always moved past it and gotten better and we can continue to do so. Let’s not fight it – let’s work together!
Ty