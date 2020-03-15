The City of Greensboro has come out with a long list of changes that will take place starting Monday, March 16, in response to the COVID-19 virus.

But there is some good news – Greensboro’s trash and recycling operations will continue on their normal operating schedule.

The Water Resources Department will continue business as usual with a major exception: The city is suspending water shutoffs for unpaid bills through March 31. At that point the city will reevaluate the situation. The city does not want to deprive anyone of the means to practice good hygiene, since it is a critical element in prevention of the spread of the virus.

Also the city’s collection division will be combined into one location at city hall at 300 W. Washington St. So people will not be able to make payments at the Kitchen Operating Center but must go to city hall to pay bills, and for business permits, collection inquiries and new water sign-ups.

People are encouraged not to visit city facilities unless it is absolutely necessary. Whatever can be handled by phone, email or the US Postal Service should be, out of concern for others in the community and for city employees.

Beginning on Monday, March 16, the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) will operate hourly service on the normal routes. Normally these buses operate on 30-minute service, but the extra time is needed to allow for cleaning and sanitizing the buses throughout the day.

The city has cancelled all programs, events and facility rentals through April 15. That includes events hosted by the Greensboro Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department, the History Museum and Creative Greensboro, including the Drama Center and the Music Center. Tuition and fees already paid for programs and events will be credited to accounts or refunded.

Libraries and the History Museum will, with other city facilities, be operating on a shortened schedule from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

The Greensboro Science Center will be closed Friday, March 13 and will remain closed for a minimum of two weeks.

The Greensboro Police will respond to calls as usual but Greensboro police headquarters and substations will be open to the public only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City greenways, trails and neighborhood parks will remain open from sunrise to sunset and city lakes will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including days when on a normal schedule they would be closed.