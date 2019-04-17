Vivien Kelley Bauman, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Well-Spring Retirement Community.

Vivien was born in Lorain, OH on February 5, 1927 to the late James and Anna Day Kelley.

She attended Ohio University and married the love of her life Edward Joseph Bauman on September 3, 1947. Vivien followed Ed, as his companion and partner, in his engineering promotions for Wrangler jeans from Greensboro to Belmont, MS, Tupelo, MS, Wilson, NC, back to Greensboro, Brentwood, TN, El Paso, TX, Nashville, TN and finally back to Greensboro to permanently settle in 1984.

Vivien was an avid fan and family friend of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. during his reign as champion of NASCAR in the 1980s, staunch supporter of the NC Zoo, Guilford College and Well-Spring’s recent expansion. She was passionate about her family, extended family, friends, the causes she supported and her favorite charities. She set high character and moral standards and expectations for herself, her children, and grandchildren. She achieved those standards for herself. Her children and grandchildren are all still striving to reach those challenging standards and to meet her expectations. Her incredibly sharp wit, insightful observations, spunk, and always stylish appearance were her trademarks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Anna Gascoigne and Florence Nolan, husband of almost 70 years, Edward J. Bauman, and her beloved feline companion Sasha.

Mrs. Bauman is survived by three sons, Jeff and wife Mary Alice; Jim; Kim and wife Tricia; and her two greatest loves at her passing, grandchildren Mark and Mike Bauman.

The Celebration of her life will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC. A reception will be held following the service in the Haywood Duke room.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Children’s Home Society, 1002 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405; The North Carolina Zoo, 4401 Zoo Pkwy, Asheboro, NC 27205; or to the Salvation Army, 1311 South Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406.