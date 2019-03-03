After battling a long illness, Virginia Lee Grossi Kadunce, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital.

The family will host a gathering at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Virginia was born July 29, 1934, in Butler, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Paul and Irene Grossi. She was the organist for St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Butler and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro. For 25 years, she worked in retail at Belk Department store. She was a tremendous cook, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kadunce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Raymond Kadunce; sisters, Rita, Betty, Theresa and brother, Joseph. She is survived by her son, Dr. Donald Kadunce; daughter, Irene McLamb and husband, Donald both of Greensboro; sister, Edith Monday of Butler, PA; grandchildren, Katie Kadunce, Maria Nunn and husband, Robert and great grandson, Cooper Allen.

The family expresses their gratitude to Brenda Banda; Virginia’s favorite nurse and to the staff of Living Well at Home for the wonderful care given to Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38108 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.

