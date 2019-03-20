Sincere Darnell Davis, 18, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by loved ones and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held March 23 at 11:30 am, at Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 1301 Alamance Church Rd. There will be a viewing from 9:30 am to 11:15 am. Reverend Benjamin Mittman, Pastor of East White Oak will be officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Located at 3600 North O’Henry Blvd.

Sincere was born in Greensboro to Darnell Davis and Latosha Mabry Davis. He was a member of East White Oak Baptist Church. Sincere was a fighter; #26 strong. He leaves a legacy of strength and perseverance. Sincere strengths were expressed in every area of his life. He was a strong student, taking multiple Advanced Placement classes whereby he excelled. He was a strong athlete; Page High School football team’s lead running back and a part of the wrestling team. He was named All-Conference his junior year and Special Teams Player of Year his senior year in football. Sincere was a strong leader; team captain on the leadership council and a member of Student Council. He was a mentor and wanted to make sure everyone excelled to his or her highest potential. He was a member of Team Voyage, a nonprofit group exclusive to Page High School; African American young men working together to become strong leaders which was the character and nature of Sincere.

Sincere had other hidden passions such as poetry and music. He was a passionate and fun-loving young man who lit up a room bringing joy to all those around him. He was a best friend to many.

He had a love for family, friends, and he had a love for the team.

Sincere is survived by his parents; sister Darnasia Davis; grandparents, Launa Lamberth, Ricky Mabry Sr. and Linda Gayle, aunts, Tieshia Ramsey (Darryl) and Tamara Pellot (Jose), Ashley Rondon, and Jerita Dalton (Saladeen); uncle Ricky Mabry Jr., Terry Barreau and Kevin Ashby, Cousins Deasia, Tyasia, William, Aiden, Jayln, Ricky, Kash and Carter and a Host of Great Aunt, Uncles and Cousins.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Davis family.

