

Ronald Harrison (Ron) Davis passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.

Ron was born on February 23rd, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia to parents, Glenice and Melton Davis. He received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. While attending the University of Richmond, he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and the swim team, where he broke several of the Virginia state records for freestyle and backstroke.

During his college years, he met Parke Elizabeth (Pat) Borkey from Bowling Green, Va and upon graduation, they were married. During their first two years of marriage, they lived near Nuremberg, Germany where Ron served in the US Army with the Central Intelligence Corp. When they moved back to the US, they lived near Detroit, Michigan where Ron started his career in Personnel Management Labor Relations with the Ford Motor Company. After four years in the north, they moved back to Virginia where Ron worked as the Personnel Manager for the Reynolds Metals Company in Richmond and then in Waynesboro, VA. Later they relocated to Greensboro, NC where Ron joined Gilbarco and subsequently became the Vice President of Administration for Carolina Steel Corporation. He attended the Executive Program at UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business. Later, he served as a Bankruptcy Trustee for the US Middle District of North Carolina.

Ron was passionate about his many volunteer roles. He was Board Chairman of the following: L. Richardson Memorial Hospital, NC Job Development Council, American Institute Safety Council for Steel Construction, Greater Greensboro Housing Foundation, NC Committee for Employer Support of Guard and Reserve (Department of Defense), and the Guilford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was the President of the Society for Human Resource Management and he was the Commissioner for the US Department of Labor Job Safety Standards for the Steel Construction Industry. He was a member of the Crescent Rotary Club. He served as the National Vice President and member of the American Society of Personnel Administration in Washington, D.C. for several years, inspiring many young professionals in this field.

His passion for singing extended from the years he sang at the University of Richmond to his many years where he sang with the First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro’s choir.

Ron’s children and grandchildren loved the many hours he spent with them, inspiring a deep love of nature and animals. He was always available to take a walk in the woods, wander the coasts of NC in his boat, or just sit and watch the sunset. He especially loved spending time at his home on Oak Island. For his wife who loves art, he supported and loved trekking to museums around the world. He adored traveling, and he appreciated learning other cultures and meeting people wherever he went.

He is survived by his wife Parke (Pat), of sixty-five years; his sister, Joyce Freed of Richmond, VA; his children, Kimberly McCaskill (Gray) of Greensboro, NC; Susan Dudley (Luther) of Charlotte, NC; Dr. Greg Davis (Vonda) of Wilmington, NC; and his grandchildren: Thomas McCaskill (Jessica), Taylor McCaskill (Eileen), Harrison McCaskill, Harris Dudley, Grace Dudley, Galen Davis, and his great-grandsons, Wade McCaskill and Hampton McCaskill. Without a doubt, he is now with his sweet furry canine best friend, Katie.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may greet the family after the service.

In lieu of flowers, he would love for donations to be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St, Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

Online remembrances may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.