Redwell K. Forbes, MD, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital, in Greensboro, NC.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Greensboro, NC. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Dr. Forbes will be inurned in the church columbarium.

Born March 11, 1934 in Pasquotank County, NC to the late Ray Kight Forbes and Alma Armstrong Forbes, Dr. Forbes was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Elizabeth City High School, Duke University, and The University of Maryland Medical School. Dr. Forbes was in private practice in Roanoke Rapids, NC for 28 years and served in the Army Medical Corp from 1967 until 1968. He served as Chief of Staff at Halifax Memorial Hospital, was a member of Halifax-Northampton County Medical Society, was a member of Roanoke Rapids Savings Bank for 32 years and Chairman of the Board of Directors for 10 of those years. Dr. Forbes was a member of Diamond Jubilee Member of Eurika Lodge #317 A. F. & A. M. He was passionate about his medical profession and tirelessly dedicated himself to his patients and their care. Dr. Forbes was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his adoring wife, Brenda Carter Forbes; sons, Stephen Forbes (Susan W.) and Glenn Forbes (Susan L.); daughter, Laura Ann McWhorter (Dan); grandsons, Carter and Warren McWhorter; granddaughters, Riley and Megan Forbes; sister-in-law, Norma Young (George); several nieces and nephews; and other extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Moses Cone Hospital for their excellent care.

