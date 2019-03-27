J.C. Mendenhall Jr., 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2019.

J.C. was born in Siler City, NC on October 9, 1935 to the late J.C. Mendenhall Sr. and Irene Brewer Mendenhall. After playing football, baseball, and other sports, he graduated from Siler City High School. He then faithfully served our country in the US Army. He retired from City Motors in Greensboro, NC after over 38 years of dedicated service, as the business manager. In addition, he and his wife Nancy Mendenhall enjoyed a photography business, in their spare time.

He trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at a young age and was part of the Shannon Hills Bible Chapel family from 1962-present. There he served as a Sunday school teacher, and later became an elder. It was important to him to set a godly example for the young men he led in Sunday school and those he mentored. He had a special place in his heart for the ministry of Mountain Top Youth Camp, and was known for his consistent faithfulness to his Lord, his family, and his church.

As a husband, father, and grandfather, he relentlessly loved, provided, and supported those he loved, unconditionally. He modeled God-fearing wisdom along with gentleness, integrity, and strength. Married for over 60 years, he provided an example of a faithful Christian marriage. He enjoyed golf, photography, traveling, and attending his grandsons sporting events.

J.C. is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children Marla Vincent (Tim), Donna Mendenhall, and Mark Mendenhall (Anna); and his grandchildren Janna, Parker, Tye, and Eric Mendenhall.

In honor of his life, the family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 30that Shannon Hills Bills Chapel from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Following visitation, there will be a funeral service held at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow the funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If you desire to honor J.C.’s memory, you may send flowers to Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home at 515 N Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401. Contributions may be sent to Mountain Top Youth Camp at 6311 Sable Lane Greensboro, NC 27406.

