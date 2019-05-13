The life of Sylvia Diane Law Musso, a beautiful soul who will be deeply missed by her family and friends, will be celebrated at 11 AM, Thursday, May 16 at Hines Chapel Church with Reverend John Marks officiating. Her family will receive friends following the service. She passed away at the age of 69 on May 8, 2019 at her residence.

Diane, a graduate of North East High School, was born Sylvia Diane Carter in Guilford County to Wilbert and Betty Jo Thomas Carter who survive her. She enjoyed her waitressing career and loved catching up with her usual customers and meeting new ones. Diane had a warm and outgoing spirit which made everyone feel relaxed and comfortable. She was happiest outdoors planting flowers or gardening and had a passion for animals.

In addition to her parents of McLeansville, she is survived by her husband, Bill Musso of Greensboro; children Joey and Ann Law; step daughter, Ann Musso; grandchildren, Kristin and Taylor Law; brothers, Buster (Connie) Carter of McLeansville and Ricky (Brenda) Carter of Reidsville; seven nephews; and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.