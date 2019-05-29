The United Way of Greater Greensboro is hoping that for at least one day in June – Friday, June 21 to be exact – area residents will stop thinking about themselves and start thinking about helping others. That’s the point of the United Way’s “Day of Action,” a day when the organization is making it dead simple for people to find ways to help out local charitable organizations and those less fortunate.

June 21 has been designated as the day to promote volunteerism across Greensboro and, in partnership with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro as well as with other local community organizations, the United Way is hoping that many local residents city will take part as similar efforts go on around the world on the same day.

In Greensboro, all members of the community are encouraged to give at least one hour of their time. The local United Way chapter hopes that doing so once on that Friday will spur people to get into the habit so they’ll volunteer more often. Individuals – as well as groups such as workplaces and school classes – are encouraged to participate.

On that Friday, multiple time slots are available for both individuals and group volunteerism. In Greensboro, some of the volunteer opportunities include…

Serving lunch at Greensboro Urban Ministry

Landscaping at the Interactive Resource Center or at The Servant Center

Sorting donations for the Out of the Garden Project, The Salvation Army of Greensboro Family Store or at Greensboro Urban Ministry.

It’s true the work doesn’t pay anything – but that’s the whole point.

Nationally, the United Way organization is also encouraging a concurrent social media campaign to raise awareness of the importance of volunteering. Everyone who volunteers as part of the day are invited to share their experiences on Facebook or post photos of their volunteer work on Instagram. They can also follow the events on Twitter@UnitedWay using #DayofAction as the hashtag.