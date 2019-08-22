The recycling program in Greensboro is going through some changes.

This summer the city closed all of the recycling drop-off sites largely because they were being used by people to dump garbage, old mattresses, furniture and anything else they were throwing out. Cleaning up the sites became a considerable expense and much of the recycling was so contaminated it went straight to the landfill.

But the city announced this week that it has opened two recycling drop-off sites: the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St. and the Transfer Station at 6310 Burnt Poplar Road.

The recycling drop-off sites will only be open when the facility is in operation. For White Street, that’s from 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For the Transfer Station, the hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For city residents the service is free, but you do have to check in at the scale house for instructions and to verify your residency. For non-city residents the fee is $10.

These two locations will accept paper, cardboard, metal and plastic – all the materials that the city picks up in the brown recycling bins – plus glass, which the city no longer picks up in the brown recycling bins. The purpose of these recycling drop-off locations is to give city residents who have recycling overflow a place to take it.

Greensboro has also added a glass recycling drop-off location: First Presbyterian Church at 108 W. Fisher Ave. That makes for a total of six, and more will likely be added.

The other five locations for recycling glass bottles and jars are:

Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road

Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road

Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road

McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.

Bottles and jars should be empty, clean and dry, and the tops should be removed. The paper labels do not have to be removed for the jar or bottle to be recycled.