The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is asking Guilford County citizens to help the department track down a suspect and vehicle that’s been involved in multiple thefts over the last few weeks.

The subject, seen above, has been knocking off restaurants and convenience stores across the county and is thought to be involved in similar thefts in Alamance County.

Here’s his modus operandi: He goes into stores, apparently unarmed, grabs the entire cash register and takes off with the whole thing.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the subject pictured above has stolen registers at restaurants and stores in Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown and Burlington.

So far, he hasn’t displayed a weapon and there haven’t been any injuries related to the robberies.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man being sought is a black male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, around 6 feet tall and weighing about 220lbs.

The car that people should be on the lookout for is a “dark blue 1990s/early 2000s model Lexus LS400 with temporary NC plates.” It has significant paint chipping off the hood and roof.

In several of the incidents, the alleged perpetrator was seen getting into that same car.

If you have any information that can help the department track the suspect down or let authorities know his identity, you’re encouraged to call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and, as an added perk, they are eligible for cash rewards.