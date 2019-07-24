Taking a train to the Wyndham is a great way for those concerned about their personal carbon footprint or who hate the idea of fighting traffic and parking to attend the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield County Club Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4.

It won’t do much for people in Greensboro, but folks in Raleigh, Charlotte or any stop along the way can get a discount on their train ticket plus transportation directly to the tournament.

The City of Greensboro is providing free bus transportation, on an electric buses from the Depot to the Sedgefield Country Club, Thursday August 1 through Sunday August 4 as part of this promotion.

Amtrak is offering a 15 percent discount on tickets to and from Greensboro from 12 stations in North Carolina. The discounted tickets are valid July 27 through August 9, but people have to make reservations at least one day in advance. For those coming to watch golf, deciding to arrive after August 4 is probably not a good idea.

The extended time will allow people to come to the tournament and spend a couple of days enjoying Greensboro before returning home.