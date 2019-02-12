Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers didn’t waste much time replacing former Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Edward Melvin who turned in his letter of resignation on Tuesday, Feb. 12, for “personal reasons.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Melvin made his departure official, Rogers told theRhino Timesthat he had already named Sheriff’s Department Colonel Steve Parr to the job.

Before his promotion to second in command of the Sheriff’s Department, Parr, as colonel, was responsible for overseeing many of the department’s operations.

Like Melvin, Parr was brought on board by Rogers to help lead the department after Rogers won the sheriff’s race in November.

Now the top two law enforcement officers in the Sheriff’s Department have in common the fact that they both ran against former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes. Parr lost to Barnes in the Republican primary last year before Rogers beat Barnes in the general election.

Parr, who grew up in Guilford County, graduated from Elon University in 1984. In 2007, he received his Master’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati. Parr has served with the NC Highway Patrol, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department. He reached the rank of sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department before retiring and running for sheriff.

Rogers said that, on some of his hires, county administration has given him a hard time and made him jump through hoops that he doesn’t believe others have go through.

“Is it systemic racism?” Rogers, the county’s first African-American sheriff, asked.

One county official who asked not to be identified said Rogers and his hires are subject to the same requirements as other county directors and said the county was simply following hiring protocol.