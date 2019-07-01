It’s easier to list the city facilities that are open on Thursday, July 4 than the ones that are closed, so the open ones come first.

The Greensboro History Museum will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

The city swimming pools, spraygrounds, parks, gardens, trails, cemeteries, lakes and the Gillespie Golf Course are open on their regular schedules.

The Greensboro Sportsplex will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. and the Greensboro Cultural Center will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Emergency water and sewer services are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week including July 4.

City buses will be running on hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Garbage, recycling, bulk trash, appliances and yard waste won’t be picked up on Thursday, July 4. And this is a little tricky, but if that is your regular pickup day then they will be picked up Wednesday, July 3. Both the transfer station and the White Street Landfill are closed.

Community recreation centers, ENERGY at the Park summer playground program, Smith Senior Center, Simpkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park and Camp Joy are all closed for the holiday as are the administrative offices for just about everything.

The Greensboro Public Libraries and the City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed.

It’s not a good day to try and get much done, but the Fun Fourth Celebration will be going on downtown all afternoon, so it is a good day to celebrate the nation’s birthday.