The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging all county residents to go online and use a new free web system meant to help them keep track of their valuables and other personal property, as well as to help law enforcement get those items back if stolen.

The system, called “ReportIt,” is being billed as a secure online service that allows people to record the serial numbers and other information about their property, as well as to upload images for safekeeping.

Information about phones, electronics, jewelry and other valuables can be stored in the system, and, should they ever be stolen or lost, that information will help authorities know what to look for.

The stored information will also act as an accurate and speedy way to identify the rightful owner of the property.

Area residents can store an unlimited number of serial numbers, item descriptions and pictures in the system, which can also hold scans of purchase receipts. That record, in particular, can come in handy when filing insurance claims for lost or stolen property.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the ReportIt service is a part of LeadsOnline – described as “an online database that works with law enforcement agencies across the country to track and recover stolen property.”

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, according to information on the implementation of the new system, “uses the online investigation system and has reported many successes in recovering thousands of dollars in stolen property, including everything from jewelry, electronics, computers, cameras, and other items such as firearms, power equipment, and other collectibles with invaluable personal worth.”

The online investigation system also allows detectives to search for items using information such as descriptions and serial numbers.

When items are pawned, for instance, the product information is entered in the LeadsOnline database and is immediately viewable to participating law enforcement agencies.

“Having the necessary information, we are able to develop leads and recover stolen property, which often results in the arrest and prosecution of suspects,” the sheriff’s department stated this week.

ReportIt is only accessible with the user’s unique username and password. The information is password protected and is accessed through what’s called a “Secure Socket Layer,” or SSL, network connection. According to the department, this is the same high-level security measure used by financial institutions and government agencies to maintain and protect the information.

People who want to participate can register for the free service at https://www.reportit.leadsonline.com