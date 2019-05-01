The big day is finally here and the High Point Rockers are ready to rock.

Thursday, May 2 is the day the city of High Point has been waiting for and the team has just announced the first day festivities that will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, fireworks, groovy music and other special events that will happen on Thursday night at BB&T Point stadium in downtown High Point.

On Wednesday, May 1, High Point Rockers management announced the timeline and location for all of the big activities taking place on Thursday. It starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by the ceremonial first pitch at 7 p.m. That pitch will mark the start of play in the stadium that many in High Point have worked hard to make a reality.

Ken Lehner, Rockers team president, stated on the eve of the big game that he was thrilled.

“This is going to be a very exciting day for all of us,” Lehner stated in a May 1 press release. “You only have your inaugural Opening Day once and we have put together a celebration just as historic as the event itself. Memories are guaranteed!”

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, City of High Point officials, members of the Downtown Transformation Board and Forward High Point, and Rockers management, will speak on the project and on the “transformation from concept to reality.” The ribbon-cutting event, that is open to the public, will be held at the Fred and Barbara Wilson Plaza at the corner of Church Avenue and North Elm Street.

At 5:30 p.m., the ribbon will be cut and the gates to the stadium will be opened for the team’s first game.

From that point, the fans will be led through the gates by city officials, donors to High Point Baseball, Inc., members of Forward High Point and the Downtown Transformation Board, and the Rockers manager.

There will then be a pre-game concert from the Sleeping Booty Band, a very popular and electrifying local act.

According to Rockers management, the first 5,000 fans through the gates will get a commemorative Opening Day ticket to keep as a memento. Following the game, there will, of course, be post-game fireworks.

And, following that, there will be yet another performance by Sleeping Booty – and, no doubt, plenty of dancing to go with the music.

The first home game has sold out of everything except “standing room only” tickets; however, there are still seats available for the games being played over the weekend. All three of the opening weekend games will also feature special events.