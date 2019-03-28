The Cadence of the Drums a high school drumline competition sponsored by One Step Further will be held at Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park on Saturday, March 30.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the competition will begin at noon. Admission is free.

The 2018 winner of Cadence of the Drums was Dudley High School and second place was RJ Reynolds. Both are returning this year for a rematch.

It’s not a high school drumline and they are not competing, but Cold Steel the drumline from North Carolina A&T State University will perform during the event.

Although the event is free to the public it is a fundraiser for One Step Further which provides adult and juvenile mediation services, is in charge of the Teen Courts in Guilford and Alamance counties and provides a wide variety of programs to keep people out of jail and to keep people who have been released from jail from going back.

City Councilmember Yvonne Johnson is the executive director of One Step Further.