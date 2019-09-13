Well, High Point city leaders and other backers of building a new baseball stadium in High Point said the stadium would be “multiuse,” and, in an effort to help the stadium live up to that description, the city is holding a massive Halloween party there.

Two days before Halloween, the stadium will be transformed into the eerie and spooky “Point Fear.”

The free party will take place at the new BB&T Point stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. It’s not Halloween night but it’s close enough that people can go in costume and not look too out of place if they have to run an errand or two in costume beforehand.

According to the High Point Rocker’s baseball team, the team’s mascot – affectionately and appropriately known as “HYPE “– is inviting everyone to what’s being promoted as HYPE’s Halloween bash.

HYPE’s Halloween will include a kid-friendly haunted trail throughout BB&T Point with, of course, plenty of candy. There will also be games, a costume contest and prizes.

DJ HEK YEH is going to provide the musical entertainment for the event and will presumably be keeping it family-friendly that night. Concessions, including cider and beer, will be available for purchase, though there will be no beer for the youngsters.

Christian Heimall, the assistant general manager of the High Point Rockers, said this is another way to put the stadium to good use.

“BB&T Point is more than just the home of the High Point Rockers,” Heimall said this week. “It is a gathering place for the community.”

He said this event proves that and he added that he and the rest of the team are excited to work with the City of High Point to create a “fun, festive, and safe atmosphere” for children to enjoy the Halloween season in downtown High Point.

HYPE’s Halloween party is free and open to the public. Anyone who wants more information can contact Mackenzie Barnes with the High Point Rockers at mbarnes@highpointrockers.com or 336-888-1000, or Ryan Ferguson with the City of High Point at 336-883-3288 or ryan.ferguson@highpointnc.gov.