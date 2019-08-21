The North Carolina Folk Festival, which will be held in downtown Greensboro Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, has discovered that it has too many blue barrels and would like your help.

These are plastic 55 gallon barrels, and if you don’t like blue, you won’t like the barrels.

But because the Folk Festival has more barrels than it needs, it is holding a “Blue Barrel Bonanza” on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 206 N. Church St., where blue barrels will be available to Folk Festival supporters who make a donation.

The suggested donation for the barrels is $20 each, which – if you have been price checking 55 gallon blue barrels lately – you know is a pretty good deal.

However, the deal is cash and carry, which means you have to take your blue barrel with you after you make the donation, unless you want more than 10 blue barrels, in which case delivery options are available.

The barrels were filled with water at past Folk Festivals and used as tent weights but won’t be needed this year. They have tops and are water resistant.

Some of the uses suggested by the Folk Festival folks are: beer keg ice bucket, chicken coop, dog house, compost barrel, children’s swing, livestock feeder, bee hive, sled, Frisbee golf basket, root cellar, trash can and water resistant storage.

Of course, there are many more possible uses.

Who doesn’t need a gently used blue barrel?