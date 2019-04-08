In spring, a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of … lavender? Lilacs? Ligustrum? (I know it’s a word that begins with an L.) Regardless of which way a young man’s thoughts turn, spring for many of us turns our thoughts to gardening.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has just the thing for experienced gardeners, newbie gardeners, wannabe gardeners, wishful thinking gardeners and even young men gardeners who are thinking of other things while they garden.

On Sunday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. will be holding its annual “Go Green Garden Show” where a wide variety of flowers, herbs, perennials, annuals, specialty plants, trees, bushes, vegetable plants and much more will be available.

This is the largest all-local garden show in the area and has developed a reputation for its selection of heritage and native plants.

Many of the regular vendors who you will find at the Farmers Market every Saturday will be joined by a whole bunch of folks from the area who only display at one or two shows a year at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

Master gardeners from the Guilford County Cooperative Extension office will be on hand to answer gardening questions and to assist shoppers looking for just the right plant for a certain location.

Whether you’re looking to populate a kitchen herb garden or fill your yard with flowering trees and shrubbery, it’s all available at this annual garden show.

Of course, it’s not all plants. There are also a wide variety of garden accouterments available, such as pots, boxes, wind chimes, bird houses and bird baths.

Also, on Wednesday, April 17, the Greensboro Farmers Market opens its Wednesday market for the season. From April 17 through Oct. 30, the Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is open Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon year round.