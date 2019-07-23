On Saturday, August 3, Fellowship Farm, in collaboration with Turning Point 180, is hosting Summerfest 2019 – a fundraiser to help pay for the operation of a wintertime emergency women’s shelter.

Fellowship Farm, at 4820 Thacker Dairy Road in Greensboro, is home to about 30 horses, and, on August 3, it should also be home to a lot of fun for a good cause. The event is being billed as “a day of family friendly fun with plenty of food, music, pony rides, a bounce house, an 18-foot wet slide and lots of good old fashioned outdoor fun.”

Of course, there will be music: The groups Strings of Faith and Unified Worshippers will perform. And, of course, there will be food, some of which will be provided by Bus Stop Catering – including the not very healthy sounding “deep fried burgers.”

Local vendors will be on hand and a silent auction will be held as well. Among the other items up for grabs is a weekend getaway at Stags Leap in Blowing Rock. The cabin that’s on the auction block sleeps 11 and has a game room. The weekend accommodations and amenities are valued at $1,200.

Those who come out to Fellowship Farm can also bid on a custom mirror by Cascade Salvage Co., made at The Forge in Greensboro. Another option for bidders is a week of horseback riding camp at Fellowship Farm.

For the past several years, from the beginning of December until the end of March, the Winter Emergency Women’s Shelter has helped women in need.

The “WE Shelter,” as it’s called, is operated by a collaboration of churches in partnership with Greensboro Urban Ministry. It hosts 20 women each night during the cold winter months. The shelter provides beds, showers, laundry service and meals.

Turning Point 180 helps each woman connect with the support she needs to successfully get on her feet again and eventually into real housing.

Summerfest 2019 admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 to12 years of age. Since this is a fundraising event, some fees for individualized activities aren’t included with that admission price.

Individualized pricing is listed at https://summerfestgso.weebly.com. Tickets are on sale now through the website and all-inclusive tickets are available on the website for advance purchase. The event is cash-only at the gate but credit cards will be accepted once inside for some activities and purchases.

Fellowship Farm is 1.5 miles from the Youngs Mill Road exit off I -85 bypass in Greensboro.