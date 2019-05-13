Guilford County is about to get it’s first nationally recognized Child Trauma Recovery Center, a place where kids can get treatment, counseling and other help needed to deal with traumatic experiences. That can be anything from bullying or experiencing natural disasters, to physical or sexual abuse, to the loss of a parent or sibling.

The Kellin Foundation, a Greensboro-based nonprofit, has been designated as a National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) Community Treatment and Services Center – and, as such, it’s one of only two organizations in North Carolina to hold that distinction.

The Kellin Foundation is holding a ribbon-cutting for the new trauma recovery center for kids who experience or witness disturbing events. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Kellin Foundation at 2110 Golden Gate Dr., (Suite B) in Greensboro.

The foundation has a stated mission to help foster “resilient children, families, and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy, and community outreach.” To that end, it provides personalized, integrated, community-based programming in areas like victim advocacy, clinical assessment, peer support and victim empowerment.

The goal, according to the foundation’s leaders, is to “restore hope, facilitate healing, and achieve holistic wellness.”

The organization also works with whole families that undergo trauma.

The ceremony to honor the trauma center opening – and to recognize the national distinction – will include a lot of familiar faces. Fox 8 News’ Cindy Farmer – perhaps the most universally liked person in the Triad – will MC the event that will include area elected officials and other special guests. Some of those guests are Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, Retired Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief Dwight K. Crotts and Guilford County Commissioner Jeff Phillips – a commissioner who’s been leading an effort to overhaul mental health treatment in the county and has also taken a special interest in the well-being of foster children and other children during his time as a commissioner.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by tours and networking. Oh, and of course there will be the mandatory “light refreshments and free swag.”