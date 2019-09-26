For one weekend a year the corner of Friendly Avenue and Westridge Road is transformed into a Greek village for the Greensboro Greek Festival. That weekend is Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 and you are invited.

The Annual Greensboro Greek Festival is hosted by the parishioners of Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church and is held on the church grounds. The annual festival has expanded to the lot next door and features authentic Greek cuisine, pastries, live traditional music and dancing.

The cost of admission is $1 or a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank, and children under 12 get in free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

People can sample a variety of Greek specialties from gyros and spanakopita to roasted lamb and pastichio. But a lot of folks come just for the deserts, with include homemade baklava and as many as 12 other pastries, while supplies last. And of course you can buy pastries to go.

Live entertainment is the centerpiece of the village atmosphere and takes place on an outdoor stage. Dance performances by the youth of the parish are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Guided tours of the church are also offered and for kids face painting and other activities.