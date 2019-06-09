The City of High Point has had a lot of big wins in recent years at sites spread throughout the city when it comes to economic development, but one area of High Point – where Gallimore Dairy Road and Pegg Road come together – is becoming a real hotspot for business growth.

The focus on that area was strong last month, on Tuesday, May 28, when plans were announced for a 1.3-million-square-foot “Oasis Center” biotech campus.

But that’s just the latest feather in the cap of the area that’s experienced a boom in recent years and that’s becoming a driving force for job-creation in High Point.

In addition to the large Oasis Center project, that section of Gallimore Dairy Road also has Gallimore Industrial Center, Pegg Road Industrial Park, a Crown Mark site and a planned project from James River Equipment.

Officials in High Point also say the area is very well positioned for future growth.

High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill said this week that, while there’s been a lot of activity along that stretch of Gallimore Dairy Road, a good deal of space remains for other takers.

“There is vacant acreage still along this road for future possibilities,” Hill said.

He added that the area has legacy businesses as well.

“A long-time manufacturer – Stiles Machinery – has been in the corridor for several years,” Hill said. “They’re getting lots of neighbors!”

The new Oasis Center biotech campus announced late last month is expected to be a high-profile medical endeavor with a residential component so that researchers can live on-site. That project is being developed by Dr. Adam Mjalli, who’s been responsible for several successful biotech start-ups in High Point. The center will be used largely for new drug development and testing as well as for related biotech purposes.

The Gallimore Dairy Road area is a sweet spot in the county for many industries: It’s about halfway between downtown Greensboro (14 miles away) and downtown High Point (10 miles away) and it offers quick access to I-40, I-73, I-74 and I-85. Another big plus for many companies is that it’s only four miles away from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Gallimore industrial Center has a 105,000-square-foot building that’s partially occupied, a 74,000-square-foot building under construction that is already sold out, and another 105,000-square-foot building in pre-development.

Pegg Road Industrial Park will have two buildings at the northwest corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Pegg Road. Construction has just begun on a 176,000-square-foot building, and another 234,000-square-foot building is planned.

A 35-acre site at the northeast corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Pegg Road was rezoned and annexed two years ago for a project by James River Equipment.

Crown Mark opened its 250,000-square-foot furniture distribution center in late 2018 on a 30-acre site on Gallimore Dairy Road. The distribution center brought about $11.7 million in new investment.

Crown Mark, which has its corporate offices in Houston, specializes in residential furniture and related accessories.