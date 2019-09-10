It’s hard to believe that Sept. 11, 2001 when the World Trade Center Towers were destroyed by a terrorist attack was almost 20 years ago.

This year the City of Greensboro will mark that event with the Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 N. Greene St.

Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs, the equivalent of the highest floors the New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.

Greensboro Fire Chief Bobby Nugent said, “This event has become an incredible way for us to come together as a community to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. What started as a way for us to remember though has grown into an event that is much more than that. Our 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now a very popular community event, fundraiser, and lets be honest, it’s a great workout.”

Many Greensboro firefighters climb in their full gear carrying equipment as the New York firefighters would have done on 9/11.

Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. Specially designed event t-shirts will be available at the event for $10 as well as other merchandise.

For more information contact Brent Gerald at 336-430-6041.