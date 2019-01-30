The latest book by New York Timesbestselling author Jerry Bledsoe, a memoir titled Do-Good Boy: An Unlikely Writer Confronts the ‘60s and Other Indignities,is now available in print. It was published last year as an e-book but just became available in print recently.

As of this writing the only bookstore in Greensboro that hasDo-Good Boyin stock is Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. but it will be available at the Barnes & Noble stores in Greensboro and High Point in the next few days. And, of course, it’s available on Amazon.

Bledsoe will have a book signing at Scuppernong Books, Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Do-Good Boy is the story of how Bledsoe, who claims to have only graduated from high school because the principal was tired of having him around, became an award winning journalist, a contributing editor at Esquire and a best selling author.

Bledsoe’s first true crime book, Bitter Blood: A True Story of Southern Family Pride, Madness and Multiple Murder was the number one best seller on the New York Times list when it was published in 1988. Do-Good Boy ends long before Bledsoe became a nationally known true crime writer, but it does give the reader an idea of how he started that journey.

In Do-Good Boy, Bledsoe covers his life in the 1960s from the Army to becoming a reporter and then a columnist for the old Greensboro Daily News.

As a columnist one of Bledsoe’s jobs was to interview celebrities who were appearing at the Greensboro Coliseum and recounting his interview with Jimi Hendrix who was at the Coliseum as the opening act for the Monkees, is worth the price of the book.

Along with all his other literary and journalistic accomplishments Bledsoe wrote a 92 part series, Cops in Black and White, about problems in the Greensboro Police Department for The Rhinoceros Times. He didn’t win any awards for that series but he was rewarded with a death threat that the FBI determined was so credible that they recommended Bledsoe not sleep at his own home for a few weeks and not go anywhere unarmed.