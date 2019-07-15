Act On Goodness

Editor,

To those of us who seek higher political ground and desire to embody an unconquerable spirit of courage and freedom from the evils that infest and undermine our democracy and the rule of law that undergirds its very foundation, here are words to help brace against those who are unraveling the American dream:

If we act on the goodness we all have within us, right will prevail and evil will fail. But we must resist until the forces that divide are overwhelmed and driven from high places. History holds that silence and inaction are recipes for disaster.

Bob Kollar