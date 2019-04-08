Socialism Equals Misery

Dear Editor,

I would like to take issue with those on the left who hide behind the label “progressive”. Now, if these people had something that was truly forward-thinking and beneficial to offer humanity I would not have a problem.

The problem is that what they have given humanity has proven to be anything but beneficial to the billions it has enslaved and the millions it has murdered. This philosophy, socialism (and its various permutations) is an outdated and obsolete way of thinking that is essentially the government-sanctioned extortion of society’s producers. It is designed to make said producers pick up the tab for all the slackers and slouches and the other leeches and parasites who feel that society owes them a living and therefore are entitled to a free ride at the expense of others. Please tell me what is innovative and forward-thinking about this?

If anything, these people are regressives. The only equality socialism has ever created is an equality of misery. The only things socialism has been successful at are failure and mass murder! The time is long overdue for this outdated and obsolete way of thinking to be cast upon the garbage heap of history.

Jim Bailey

Against Measles Ban

Dear Editor,

The manager of Rockland County in New York has declared a state of emergency. Any child who hasn’t been vaccinated against the measles is banned from public places which includes schools, shopping centers, and even churches. I don’t think that a child who isn’t sick, or contagious, should be banned from public places just because they haven’t had a shot.

Chuck Mann

Protect the Internet

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you because I want to protect our open Internet. Two years ago, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ajit Pai repealed the Net Neutrality protections that make the Internet an open and free platform to connect and exchange ideas. If we can’t restore these protections, the Internet as we know it could change forever.

Earlier this month, Congress introduced the Save the Internet Act, which will restore the open Internet protections that were repealed by the FCC in 2017. Despite having the support of over 80 percent of Americans, many members of Congress are siding with Big Telecom to vote against this bill.

I hope our representatives in Congress vote in favor of this bill. Otherwise we’ll be forced to hold them accountable at the ballot box in 2020.

Charlese Yearwood