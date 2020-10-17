In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 16, a female inmate being held in the Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died in custody.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, which oversees, staffs and runs the county’s two jails, sent out a press release Friday evening announcing the woman’s death.

The woman was being held in the jail on a drunk driving charge as well as other motor vehicle charges and a drug charge. She was incarcerated in order for her to sober up before a scheduled appearance before a judge Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office detention staff found the woman, Anna Chris Dominguez, “unresponsive” in a jail holding cell. Detention officers and medical staff in the jail were unable to revive Dominguez – a 24-year-old Hispanic female.

Dominguez was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. There, at 6:18 a.m., she was pronounced dead. Sheriff’s officials did not release many other details Friday, but they reported that there is an investigation into her death underway.

Her next of kin was notified before the department announced the death publicly.

The statement of charges from the Sheriff’s Department reads: “Dominguez was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department at 1:02 a.m., and processed into the facility at 2:20 a.m. Her charges were Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule IV, and Driving a Motor Vehicle with No Registration. Due to her level of intoxication, the Magistrates Office ordered her into the custody of the Guilford County Jail, and that she be brought back before them at 12 noon or when sober for a hearing and to sign a Written Promise to Appear.”