The state of North Carolina – and states around the country – may have started opening back up after the initial coronavirus hit, however, that doesn’t mean counties, towns and cities are throwing caution to the wind.

On Monday, May 11, the City of High Point Parks and Recreation Department announced that it will not open High Point City Lake Pool this summer due to, of course, “the uncertainty of public pool opening dates and restrictions” given the question marks surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Monday press release from the city, the department will instead use this time to begin work that’s related to the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan. That major project, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022, was approved by High Point voters in the November 2019 bond referendum.

Phase one of the project, according to city officials includes “an exciting renovation of the pool area – adding a lazy river, play features and new slides, replacing outdated mechanical systems, as well as remodeling locker rooms and the concession area.”

They add that accessibility at the pool by the lake will be improved by adding more handicapped parking – as well as by widening sidewalks and renovating the entryway into the pool.

This first phase of the project will also include converting the gym on the site into offices and a meeting center and realigning the “Great Lawn” and stage area at the park.

In addition, workers will be adding a bridge across the lake to connect High Point City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Greenway and the Bicentennial Greenway.

Those seeking heat relief in public pools in the city will be disappointed by other news this week as well. The opening of Washington Terrace Pool and the Southside Splash Pad – originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23 – have been delayed.

According to the city’s press release, “As state and local officials announce decisions regarding the operation and management of pools, the City will evaluate that information and plan accordingly.”