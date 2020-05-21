You might think that the pandemic would mean that the United Way of Greater Greensboro couldn’t hold its three-part Lunch and Learn Series this year, but you’d be mistaken.

On Thursday, May 21, the group sent out a public invitation encouraging everyone to attend – virtually, of course – the event called, “End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series Hosted by United Way Young Leaders.”

The three-part series will begin on Thursday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m.

The group won’t deliver lunch to your house as you attend so you’ll have to make your own, but then you can enjoy your food while participating from a safe place. The three “lunches,” which will be hosted on Zoom, are open to 100 attendees per session. To register, you can visit www.unitedwaygso.org/learn.

United Way of Greater Greensboro Marketing and Communications Manager Lauren Forbis stated in a Thursday press release that the event is meant to motivate up and coming area professionals.

“United Way Young Leaders seek to empower and inspire young professionals to lead community-wide change that ends poverty,” Forbis said, “and this all-star lineup of speakers will definitely educate and inspire attendees to take action.”

The three-part series features speakers Michelle Gethers-Clark, Kim Gatling and Marcus Thomas.

At the first lunch meeting, Gethers-Clark, the United Way of Greater Greensboro president and CEO, will present her talk titled “What’s Poverty in Greensboro? Myths, Facts and Action.”

On Thursday, June 11, Gatling, the local United Way’s board chair, and a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP, will offer her talk, “Incorporating Board Service into Your Journey.”

On the following Thursday, June 18, Thomas, the United Way of Greater Greensboro Young Leaders vice chair – who’s also the Dream Team director at Mount Zion Baptist Church – will speak on “Volunteerism for Mutual Gain.”

The series is sponsored by The P&G Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, KONTOOR’s Emerging Leaders Group, Cone Health, Lincoln Financial Group and one anonymous donor.