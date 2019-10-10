On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Old Dominion Freight Line was named the Overall Winner of the Mastio Quality Award for national “less-than-truckload carriers” (LTL) for the tenth year in a row.

In other words, for a solid decade, Old Dominion has topped the list of 25 carriers assessed in that category in the annual survey by Mastio & Company.

“Less-than-truckload” carriers are a category of trucking in which the trucks typically aren’t full when delivering goods.

Each year, Mastio, a third-party research firm, surveys key decision makers within the trucking industry on a variety of criteria and names a quality award winner for National LTL Carriers and other industry categories.

Greg Gantt, the president and CEO of Old Dominion Freight Line, said this week that he thinks the award is evidence of the company’s tight relationship with its customers.

“A decade of Mastio naming Old Dominion as the top quality national LTL carrier is a tremendous distinction and a testament to our people,” he said, adding that the company’s on-time delivery record has come in at over 99 percent and that Old Dominion has acquired a “damage-free” reputation that also helps.

“This recognition is a direct result of our employees working to get the smallest details right every time,” Gantt said. “We know delivering our customers’ promises equates to building their legacy – and this award shows that our customers trust Old Dominion to strengthen their relationships with their customers.”

Each year Mastio measures 35 key attributes to determine a company’s “Top Value” index score. This year, Old Dominion ranked No. 1 in 33 of the 35 measures, including “Shipments delivered with no damages,” “Shipments picked up when promised,” “Shipments delivered when promised” and “Customer service personnel respond to my needs in a timely manner.”

Old Dominion Freight Line is a union-free carrier that provides regional, inter-regional and national delivery. In addition to its core services, it also provides services such as supply chain consulting.