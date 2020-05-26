In its latest round of funding good causes, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce has granted about $38,000 to five area nonprofits that are working to address the needs of those harmed by the economic conditions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past eight weeks, the taskforce has granted over $2 million to nearly 100 local nonprofits helping individuals and families.

The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund – established by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the City of Greensboro and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro – has been making sure that all donations go out the door immediately to support nonprofit response efforts when those groups need help the most.

To address disruptions in local businesses, some of the funds went to the SHIELD Mentor Program, while the rest went to groups helping meet local hunger needs. Those groups were the Islamic Center of The Triad Refugee and Immigration Community Service, the Rosa Foundation, Truly Making A Difference, and the Touching Lives Foundation, which was acting as a fiscal sponsor for St. James Presbyterian Church.

The task force is hoping to raise an additional $1 million to continue providing community support during these extraordinary times. Members of the group are urging everyone to give what they can so that the task force can provide help to those who need it. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.UnitedWayGSO.org, or by texting the word “Virus” to 40403.

The Virus Relief Taskforce continues to accept funding requests from area 501(c)(3) organizations that are working to help people hurt by the pandemic. In a press release, task force officials stated that they are “grateful for gifts of all sizes and every donor is contacted personally to acknowledge their support.”

Task force members stated that they wanted to especially acknowledge the Hillsdale Fund, which gave $48,000 recently and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which pitched in $22,000.