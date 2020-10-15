It’s no secret that some Summerfield residents are opposed to any major development in that town.

So it should come as no surprise that a group of citizens has begun pushing back against plans for a housing development that Summerfield organic farmer and developer David Couch presented at a Summerfield Town Council meeting last month.

When Couch previewed his tentative proposal, he went to great pains to emphasize the green space that would be maintained and the non-intrusive nature of “Summerfield Farms Village.”

However, that didn’t appease opponents who are now fighting back in a variety of ways. Interestingly, they’re now turning to the taxpayers of Greensboro and Guilford County to aid them in what on first appearances seems to be a Summerfield matter.

The City of Greensboro and Guilford County could both play a role if the project moves forward. There are preliminary discussions between Couch and Greensboro and Guilford County officials to explore bringing Greensboro’s water to the development.

Houses in Summerfield currently rely on well water.

The online petition at the well-known site Change.org is seeking 1,000 signatures as a goal and is titled, “Help Greensboro & Summerfield save taxes. Stop Water/Sewer and Unwanted Development.”

As of Wednesday, Oct. 15, the petition had 668 signatures.

The main graphic, seen above, is a photo of a cute dog in front of a lake. A thought bubble over the dog’s head shows the animal is thinking: “My Favorite Things: Squirrels… No water or sewer… Lower taxes.”

“The City of Greensboro, Guilford County and Summerfield are working on a plan to construct miles of water and sewer lines from Greensboro to a private developer’s 650+ acres in Summerfield,” the petition states. “This proposal would cost MILLIONS OF DOLLARS to help this developer (David Couch), a private citizen, make his land more profitable.”

The petition goes on to state that Greensboro, Guilford County and Summerfield residents “all lose while this developer wins!”

Those in town who like Couch’s idea, like Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes, consider the project a “win-win-win.”

The petition also states that Greensboro and Guilford County citizens would face “inappropriate use of current funds and increased taxes to pay for this project and future maintenance and road/school costs associated with the development.”

While Couch’s proposal is the issue right now, there has for years been fear of a water system for that town – since many residents believe that will lead to more and more development.

The petition goes on to state that Summerfield residents do not want water and sewer “and the high-density development that follows.”