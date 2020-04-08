Federal officials have called the next week to two weeks an extremely critical time in the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and, on Wednesday, April 8, North Carolina leaders offered an update on the situation in this state and explained the moves they’re taking to combat the virus and the economic upheaval it brings.

The state also, in the same update, offered the new virus numbers that are still heading the wrong way – up.

As of 11 a.m. on April 8, the state had 3,426 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 53 deaths recorded. Currently, 386 people are hospitalized across North Carolina for the virus.

Just under 43,000 tests have been conducted in the state.

The April 8 update stated that North Carolina has now received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide housing alternatives like hotels, motels and college dorms for people in the state with “unstable housing” who may need to be quarantined.

Earlier this week, Guilford County and its cities announced options for the homeless in the county during the crisis.

NC Governor Roy Cooper has also issued a new statewide order that offers more flexibility in law enforcement training schedules during the current state of emergency. That order allows those training for new positions to pause that training and resume it at a later date.

The governor, NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) Secretary Mandy Cohen and Director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry are continuing with their daily media briefings in an attempt to keep citizens informed of the latest developments, economic options and new benefits meant to help state residents make it through the crisis – one which has been doing a lot of financial damage on top of everything else. For instance, the (NCDHHS) continues to offer details regarding financial assistance to help essential workers afford child care.