If you have children and you’ve been exasperated at being stuck at home with them 24/7 for a half a year – well, at least now you can get something in return for that.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Guilford County announced to its citizens that most North Carolina families with children are now eligible for a $335 coronavirus relief payment.

The money is being offered to families with kids across the state, so county officials are trying to make sure that families in Guilford County claim their fair share.

Even if you do get the money for your family, it will likely only mean a dent in the cost of educating and looking after a child in a pandemic. Still, $335 is more than nothing and every little bit helps. The purpose of the relief money is to help families offset the cost of virtual schooling and childcare expenses that have been brought about by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the state’s guidelines, the $335 payment is “for individuals with a dependent child who was 16 or younger at the end of 2019.”

Many people won’t have to do anything to get the money. If you filed a 2019 North Carolina individual income tax return reporting a qualifying child, you’ll get the payment automatically.

If you didn’t file a 2019 state return because your gross income for 2019 didn’t exceed North Carolina’s filing requirements for your filing status – essentially, $10,000 per year if you’re single, and $20,000 per year if you’re married – then you could still be eligible. However, if you fall in that category, act fast – you have to apply by Thursday, Oct. 15.

If you have questions or need further details, you can find them at the NC Department of Revenue’s website at ncdor.gov. You can also apply online at the site.