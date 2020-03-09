The highly respected and important Site Selection Magazine has shown Guilford County some love in the past and now it’s done so again.

The publication just announced that the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area achieved two top 10 rankings in the magazine’s “Governor’s Cups” awards, which honor achievements in economic development.

Holly West, a spokesperson for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, called it “exciting economic development news” in a Monday, March 9 announcement that reported that the magazine named this area 6th in the United States for corporate facility investments among areas with a population of between 200,000 and 1 million – and the area was also 6th in the South Atlantic region among metros of all sizes. In that second ranking, it tied with Richmond and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area.

The Greensboro/High Point metropolitan statistical area (MSA) includes Randolph County, Rockingham County and Guilford County. Those three counties, according to the magazine, brought in 28 corporate facility investment projects last year.

One of the most recent announcements of new business in the Greensboro/High Point MSA included Greek battery manufacturer Systems Sunlight, which plans to invest $6.5 million to establish the company’s first North American assembly and distribution facilities in Greensboro.

Some of the others of the 28 projects announced in 2019 include: