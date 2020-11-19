Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) is seeking comments on its Airport Noise Study Update and it’s holding a public workshop and hearing on the matter next month.

As part of the on-going study known as the “Part 150 Update Study,” the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority – the board that oversees and ultimately runs the airport – has completed a new draft of a noise exposure map update as well as created proposed amendments to its Noise Compatibility Program, which should be of great interest to those who live near the airport.

The Airport Authority will hold a virtual public workshop for the update as well as a public hearing on proposed noise program amendments on Tuesday Dec. 8. The virtual workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the hearing will be conducted from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. online using the ever-popular Zoom platform.

The Airport Authority will make the updated documents available for public review and comment, and the authority will use the workshop and hearing to review the results of the study, as well as to provide an opportunity for people to ask questions and provide comments.

The noise exposure maps show the airport “layout, noise contours, and surrounding land uses for existing and five-year forecast (2025) conditions” at PTIA. Those working on the update reviewed Airport Authority recommendations as well as Federal Aviation Administration-approved measures from 2007 that were intended to mitigate aircraft noise and reduce non-compatible land uses.

The Draft Part 150 Update document is available online at: http://www.ptipart150update.com/documents. There’s also a hard copy available for review during normal business hours in the Airport Authority office in the terminal. Public comments should be submitted on or before December 17 to mailto:part150@gsoair.org or mailed to the Authority at 1000A Ted Johnson Parkway, Greensboro. All comments will be included in the Final Part 150 Update documents which the authority will submit to the FAA for acceptance.

The December 9 workshop will start with a 30-minute presentation, followed by an opportunity for people to ask questions of the team that helped create the map and the amendments.

During the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to provide oral comments for the record on the recommended noise mitigation amendments.

Those interested in attending the virtual public workshop or hearing it can register by email at mailto:part150@gsoair.org or by calling Suzanne Akkoush at 336-665-5664.

PTAA encourages all interested parties to monitor the project website for the latest study information and announcements. That can be found at www.ptipart150update.com.