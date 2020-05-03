The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has a murder investigation on its hands and it’s asking the public for help.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1, the department received a report of a gunshot in Woodlake Mobile Home Park on Cascade Road in Greensboro. Officers who arrived at the scene found 27-year-old Coreyon Southerland (pictured above) and another person injured by shooting.

Southerland was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other adult male victim – who wasn’t named in a Saturday, May 2 press release from the Sheriff’s Department – was taken to an area hospital. His injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening.

Woodlake Mobile Home Park is just south of I-85 and east of Randleman Road.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the shootings contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840 or call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers line at 336- 373-1000.

The department notes that all calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and there’s a reward. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 in cash for information that leads to the arrest or the indictment of the person or people responsible.

Greensboro and Guilford County have seen an alarming number of shootings in recent years, and the Greensboro City Council, the High Point City Council and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners have all had ongoing discussions regarding ways that shootings in Guilford County – and violence in the area in general – can be reduced.

This shooting comes days after another incident, in which deputies were the target. On Wednesday, April 29, deputies received a report that an assault had taken place at a residence on the 600 block of Boxer Lane in Greensboro. That resulted in a standoff in which officers were shot at multiple times before the shooter was driven out of the house with chemical munitions and arrested.