It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas and it’s also beginning to look like there’s something big in the works for Guilford County’s economic development prospects.

When the Guilford County Board of Commissioners met two weeks ago, there was a closed session to discuss a mystery business expansion or relocation – and, then, at the Thursday, Oct. 17 commissioners meeting, the board held another closed session in which all three key county economic development officials took part: Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President Brent Christensen, High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill, and David Ramsey, the executive vice president of economic development for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Sometimes one or even two of those three will attend a closed session on economic development at a county commissioners meeting; however, it’s extremely rare for all three to attend.

Usually, the private sessions are held to discuss potential incentives packages for a company wishing to locate, relocate or expand in Guilford County. In economic development closed sessions, the board may also discuss things such as enhancing roads or other infrastructure if a company decides to come to the county.

When the Board of Commissioners came out of the Oct. 17 closed session that lasted about an hour, they didn’t take any action other than to adjourn the meeting.

This week, the Greensboro City Council also held a closed session to discuss an economic development project – which may have been the same one the county is discussing.

For years, Guilford County has been preparing a massive aviation megasite at Piedmont Triad International Airport to draw in major aircraft companies who need runway access for their operations. When the economic development officials were asked before the county commissioners’ closed session if Boeing aircraft was coming to Guilford County, one said that was the case and said Boeing would be building the new Boing Max 737 aircraft here – however, he said seconds later that he was only joking.

One county official who attended the closed session two weeks ago and also the Oct. 17 closed session would say that the same project was discussed at both closed sessions.