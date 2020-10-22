There aren’t a whole lot of ways to fight the coronavirus and not everyone has always been sold on face masks as a way to do that, but right now Guilford County government is clearly 100 percent behind the use of masks.
In recent weeks, the county has been doing everything possible to get masks to citizens.
Recently, Guilford County purchased a vast supply of reusable cloth facemasks to give away for free, and, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the county once again reminded everyone to use masks and pick up free ones if they don’t have any.
In the Wednesday press release, the top Guilford County elected official made it crystal clear he wants to see the free masks picked up and used. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Jeff Phillips said masks are a major tool for getting business in the county back to normal.
“As we continue to reduce the spread of the Corona Virus and enter into flu season,” Phillips stated, “it is important that we stay diligent in our commitment to protect our citizens as we re-open our communities and return to normal business. Access to reusable cloth face-covering and hand sanitizers is a key part of our Public Health strategy during this pandemic.”
The county’s Oct. 21 press release stresses that the pandemic remains “a global public health threat whose harmful effects have been felt across the nation and here in Guilford County.”
Guilford County recently announced a large number of mask distribution points. Details can be found at the county’s website at www.guilfordcountync.gov
The next big giveaway will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Department of Social Services offices in High Point at 325 E. Russell Ave.
Speaking of High Point, the city is doing something similar to what the county is doing. High Point Transit will be giving away reusable masks and bottles of hand sanitizer from 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the terminal at 201 W. Broad Ave. in High Point. (It will, at the same time, offer early voting transit information to its riders.)
Those masks were provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. High Point Transit passengers are required to wear a mask or facial covering that covers both their nose and mouth. They are also required to practice social distancing.
One plus: The High Point Transit system remains fare-free for now..
Since the mask mandate went into effect in late June, the COVID-19 case rates have soared by four fold. I don’t go anywhere without my mask on because of executive fiat and out of respect for our businesses, and rarely do I ever see anyone without a mask, so it’s not for people refusing to wear masks. I realize there are a lot of people wearing them incorrectly, but at the very least, these case numbers should be falling by significant numbers if the masks are truly working. I am starting to think that the masks are actually making things worse. Either they don’t work at all, or with all the mask touching (ever notice people are constantly touching the front of their masks and adjusting them??) we are actually making matters worse. So how is the mandate working for us? Where is this “science” we keep hearing about that supposedly proves that masks help? I’ll keep an open mind, but my patience with the Mask Karens is running thin.
What is one legitimate reason not to wear a mask ?
This confirms what we should know, that all these mandates are suggestions, not law. Our governments are drunk with power, some of which they will not relinquish. The sheep will follow.
Face masks, sanitizers, and other bovine manure. Whatever it takes to try and grab a few grant dollars. (Insert reminder that no money is free here.) Meanwhile the CDC, DHHS, and other money pits are still not sure what is going on or what works or doesn’t. One thing is certain, several politicians have have a brother-in-law in the mask making business. Stick your innacurate tests, masks, other coverings, vaccines, signs, posters, billboards, and comments where the sun does not shine. Many of us are fed up with the bull. I sure hope Roy Cooper, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris enjoy their upcoming upcoming retirements courtesy of the silent majority.