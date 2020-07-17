High Point city leaders will tell you that the city has been ready for its closeup for a long time – but a new movie industry project that will almost certainly be landed by the city is driving that point home.

On Wednesday, July 15, High Point announced some good news regarding its economic development. Brittano Group-KNova Film Capital is considering a major project in the southwest section of downtown High Point.

In recent years, downtown revitalization has been a focal point for city officials who would like nothing more than to see this deal come to fruition.

Brittano Group-KNova Film Capital at 521 W. Green Dr. in downtown High Point, helps produce movies and streaming network content.

The city’s press release on the project state’s that the company is “considering” the new project at a new location. However, usually, whenever a deal of this sort reaches the point where the company is scheduled to go before the High Point City Council, that means it’s pretty much a done deal.

The company would operate the project in one of the city’s “opportunity zones,” which are parts of High Point targeted for development with the use of economic incentives. Though at this point the company has only released the barest details on the project, it currently operates studio spaces where scenes are filmed and also offers sound and film production services so it may be reasonable to assume that the new initiative will be more of the same.

The public hearing for this project is on Monday, July 20.

If the deal is approved, the company plans to spend up to $100 million in High Point with about $65 million of that amount taxable.

The company would acquire the former wood kiln building of Hayworth Roll and Panel at 614 W. Green Dr., as well as other properties in south High Point.

Earlier this month, the item showed up on the agenda for the High Point City Council, but the name of the company was a mystery until this week’s announcement.

More than 120 jobs would be created at a $32,500 average annual wage. The proposed new positions include management jobs as well as positions in set construction, and productions positions in film, sound, lighting and other aspects of movie making.

The photo above is of the co-CEO’s of Brittano Group, the husband and wife team of Julian and Karie Brittano.