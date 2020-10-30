There are large parts of 2020 that people will no doubt want to forget, but one organization – Greensboro’s Kellin Foundation – is trying to give area kids some positive memories this Halloween and raise some money for a good cause.

Halloween this year, like many, many other things, is going to be radically different because pandemics don’t mix well with a bunch of kids trouncing around to stranger’s houses in large groups in the dark.

That’s why the Kellin Foundation is putting on its “Alternative Halloween” event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from noon to 5 p.m. at Ben & Jerry’s at the Shoppes at Friendly Center.

There will be music, goodie bags, coloring and other activities, with some paid options to raise money so the foundation can further its work helping children who’ve gone through traumatic events.

The group is telling kids “Dress up and don’t forget your mask” – and yes, that means your COVID-19 protective mask, not your ghoul mask. (Though ghoul masks are welcome as well, along with your protective mask.)

The Kellin Foundation knows a lot about keeping kids safe. The local non-profit, a partner of the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, has a stated mission of helping foster “resilient children, families, and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy, and community outreach.”

At the Halloween event, there will be mini-pumpkin painting (with an ice cream purchase of $10 or more), and people can also support the foundation by ordering a “Kellin Kids Creation.” That’s a sundae with any two free toppings – and $1 will be donated to the foundation.

Also,10 percent of all the ice cream sales during this event will go to the Kellin Foundation.

If you can’t make it on Halloween, but still want to support the foundation, you can order the Kellin Kids Creation until the end of the year. Just visit the Ben & Jerry’s during any of its normal operating hours.