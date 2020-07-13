On Friday, July 10, the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission announced that, on Tuesday, July 21, at a 5 p.m. meeting at the Guilford County Agricultural Center at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro, the commission will debate whether to award the designation of historic landmark to several area buildings.

The commission will also decide proposed renovation matters for some structures that have already achieved historic status.

The global pandemic may have slowed many things down this summer, but the Historic Preservation Commission will have a packed agenda at the meeting as it decides on matters related to a number of the well-known structures including the old Blue Bell Company Plant in Greensboro and the J.H. Adams hotel in High Point.

The owners of the Blue Bell building are seeking a “Landmark Designation” for that structure, while the owners of the scenic J.H. Adams Inn at 1108 North Main St. in High Point want to enclose the existing exterior courtyard space with “an addition that bridges the gap between the original 1918 structure and the 2001 South Wing addition.”

Yet another request the commission members will hear that night will affect Country Club Apartments at 1700 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. That request is to replace some windows, including the removal of the existing steel casement on windows that have single-glass glazing.

Also on the agenda are public hearings over Landmark Designations for three Greensboro houses: the Haithcock House at 815 Pearson St., the Lyon Leak House at 909 N. Elm St. and the Hackney-Foust House at 921 Spring Garden St.

The agenda on July 21 will also include decisions on “Certificates of Appropriateness” to allow changes at the Historic Market Square – Tomlinson Chair Manufacturing – at 305 W. High Ave. in High Point. That request involves the replacing 56 operable windows and 13 fixed wood windows on the historic building.

Also, the owners of the Julian Price House at 301 Fisher Park Circle in Greensboro are requesting to add new columns, while the owners of the Latham-Baker House, at 412 Fisher Park Circle in Greensboro, are requesting to remove a large tree from the property.